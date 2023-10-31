Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,970. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $242.16 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

