Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

