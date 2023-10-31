Park Place Capital Corp Has $727,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 220.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

