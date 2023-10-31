Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

