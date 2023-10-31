Choreo LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.