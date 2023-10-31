Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.78.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.28. 339,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,742. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $308.60 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.67 and its 200 day moving average is $390.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

