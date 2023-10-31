Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

CVX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,975. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.