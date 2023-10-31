Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 249,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.