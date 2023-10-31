Seascape Capital Management Has $906,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

