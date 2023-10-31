Seascape Capital Management Acquires 204 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

