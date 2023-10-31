Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,047 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

