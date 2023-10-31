Seascape Capital Management Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

