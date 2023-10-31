Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 222,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

