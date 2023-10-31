Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.16% of Exact Sciences worth $27,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 451,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $921,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 178.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. 110,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.