469,639 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 469,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,842,000. International Business Machines makes up 3.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of International Business Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.36. 404,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.