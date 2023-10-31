Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,879,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. 103,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

