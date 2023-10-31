AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 562,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,155. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.