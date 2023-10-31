Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

TFC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 403,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

