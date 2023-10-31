Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

