Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

