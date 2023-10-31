Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

