Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $557,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $138.78 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average is $170.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.