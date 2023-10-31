GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,993. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

