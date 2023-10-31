T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 160.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

