Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortinet from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

