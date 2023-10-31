ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW stock opened at $570.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.