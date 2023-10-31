Choreo LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of WFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
