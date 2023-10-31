Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $125.54 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $125,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

NYSE:TMO traded up $9.81 on Tuesday, hitting $443.92. 388,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

