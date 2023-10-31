NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.22% of NIKE worth $370,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. 805,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,320. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

