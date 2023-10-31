Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 381,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,000. Zillow Group makes up about 1.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 251,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile



Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

