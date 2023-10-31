Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877,552 shares during the period. Valaris makes up 1.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $35,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valaris

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valaris Stock Down 0.3 %

VAL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

