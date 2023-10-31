Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 128,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 833.0% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 710,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,341. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

