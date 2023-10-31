Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 421 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.94. 237,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $281.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

