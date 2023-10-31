Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 2,708 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. 102,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,193. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

