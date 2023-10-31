Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 95.14% and a return on equity of 70.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $16.60-16.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.60-$16.85 EPS.
Public Storage Price Performance
PSA stock opened at $238.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.44.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
