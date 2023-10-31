Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 95.14% and a return on equity of 70.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $16.60-16.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.60-$16.85 EPS.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $238.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.44.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

