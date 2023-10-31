Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 530 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.