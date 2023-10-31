Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 530 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
