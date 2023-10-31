AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,104,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

