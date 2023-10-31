Adviser Investments LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

