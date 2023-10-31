Adviser Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 63,587 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

