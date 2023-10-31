Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,445,000. Robbins Farley increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

