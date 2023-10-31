SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 449.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after buying an additional 132,345 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.83 and a 200-day moving average of $464.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

