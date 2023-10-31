Atria Investments Inc Has $13.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. 480,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

