Warner Financial Inc. Buys 1,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after buying an additional 1,074,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.