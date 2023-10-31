Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

