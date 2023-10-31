PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,992 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $97,265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $88,056,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 186.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

