Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.