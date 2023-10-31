Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

