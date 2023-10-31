Choreo LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 239,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

