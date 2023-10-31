Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,452 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

