iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

