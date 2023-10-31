Park Place Capital Corp Has $401,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

